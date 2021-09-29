AEW Dynamite Preview

Coming off a record-breaking Grand Slam last week, tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will take place in Rochester. Below is an overview of what to expect on the card.

There are several stories coming out of tonight, and with only four matches announced, expect some surprises to occur as well.

The biggest story is the much anticipated matchup for the TNT Championship between Miro and Sammy Guevara. As Guevara is aiming to avenge the attack of his friend Fuego Del Sol, this match also presents possibly the first opponent who has a realistic shot at taking down "God's Favorite Champion." Last week we saw Miro beat down Guevara and Fuego on Rampage, so this could be the opportunity for the Spanish God to finally get his first taste of AEW gold if he can use his speed and athleticism to overcome Miro's brute strength.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Also, another potential story tonight is what's going on with Cody Rhodes? On the eve of his reality show debuting tonight, we saw him acknowledge the boos of the crowd last week, clearly taking him off his game. How will he respond, and will he take out his frustrations on Dante Martin and Matt Sydal as he teams with Lee Johnson, or will he get frustrated with Big Shotty?

Finally, what's going to happen when Jungle Boy takes on the Elite's Adam Cole? Expect this match to be a barnburner, but how will it turn out?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Find out the results to this and more during our LIVE coverage taking place at 8pm, only @wnwnews!