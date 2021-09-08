AEW Dynamite Preview

It's the fall out from All Out!

Expect an explosive show on tonight's episode of Dynamite. After arguably the biggest PPV in AEW's history, the 101st episode of Dynamite will take place in Cincinnati, home of one Jon Moxley. However, it may be a bitter one as he faces off with Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki, who delivered a Gotch piledriver to the former AEW World Champion on Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, there were several debuts in Chicago, with Ruby Soho being one of them. She made her presence known quickly as she won the Casino Battle Royale and is now the #1 contender to Dr. Britt Baker's championship. She will be facing off with Jamie Hayter, who could be an obstacle to Soho's path.

Malakai Black has been on a path to destroy the Nightmare Family, and tonight he faces off with Dustin Rhodes who went after Black last week. Will The Natural be the one to finally shut down the House of Black?

CM Punk speaks! After his first match in over 7+ years on Sunday, fans should expect another barnburner of a promo as he addresses the Ohio faithful. Where will he go next, or who will be attempting to interrupt much to his chagrin?

Finally, what will happen with the Elite now that clear battle lines have been drawn? They are now equipped with the arrival of Adam Cole and look to be the standard bearer in AEW. How will Bryan Danielson and his friends counter?

