AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership (8/27/20)

Last night’s special Thursday night edition of AEW Dynamite drew an average of 813,000 viewers.

That number is up from last week’s 755,000 viewers, which was a special Saturday night Dynamite episode.

The show was headlined by AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley & challenger, MJF’s contract signing for their World Championship match at the All Out PPV event, September 5th.

