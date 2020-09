AEW Dynamite last night was the fallout episode of the All Out PPV. The show was headlined by Brodie Lee and Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship. The show also featured the debut of Miro (formerly Rusev), a serious promo from Matt Hardy about his health and Orange Cassidy continuing his winning ways.

The show did not have NXT going up against it however did have major NBA match-ups that went head to head with the show. The show had 1.01m viewers.