Here we go with Wednesday Night Dynamite! It starts with Cody sitting down at his office of many monitors looking over the potential opponents remaining in the TNT Championship Tournament. We hear from Coach Arn predicting that Cody will win, but the EVP begins to wonder what is his true role in AEW. Interesting how he brings up the response to critics moving the goalpost for only a one-year old promotion. Great package highlighting the importance of the title.

We're back with another week of Tony Schiavone and Le Champion Chris Jericho at the commentary booth. We will have videos from Matt Hardy and Scorpio Sky as well as MJF, who has been tweeting about his surgery. More from the Bubbly Bunch as well. Dasha is on the ring announcements.

The first match is the TNT Title Tournament quarterfinal between Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin! Shawn Spears has a sign saying that Sammy owes him $$. They recap the Darby video of him dragging Sammy in effigy. I guess Darby's skateboard is in quarantine. Sammy gets a somersault outside of the ring onto Darby! He shurgs off the Gunn Club and gets in a few cheap shots, reminiscent of their match at Revolution when Darby did the same thing. Sammy pulls out a ladder then throws Darby into the barricade. He puts Darby on the ladder and lays in some shots. Up to the top, and Sammy hits a Snuka-like splash on Darby! They're both out as we go to commercial break.

We're back and Sammy gets him in the ring as the match officially starts. He only gets a two count. Stomps by Sammy and Darby can't even take his jacket off. Sammy's splash affected his arm as well. They get into the corner and Sammy takes some shots to Darby's midsection. Darby elbows him and then takes off Sammy's boot and gives him an ankle lock. Allin gets on the mat and continues to strike at the exposed foot. Another ankle lock countered by Sammy as he boots Darby and hits a springboard cutter! He only gets a two count. Darby is showing some color. Rollup by Darby into another ankle lock. Sammy attempts to reach the ropes but Darby pulls him off and tries to hit Darby. They exchange blows. We go to another commercial break.

We're back and Sammy avoids a mid-rope suicida and Darby crashes into the back rack! Jericho gets off another shot at Pineapple Pete. Sammy rolls Darby in the ring and goes to the top and hits the 720! However he only gets the two count. Sammy didn't connect as he should have, which had something to do with him not getting the pin there. He tries to throw Darby off the ropes but he holds on. Knee strikes by Sammy. Darby avoids it and his a flip cutter but Sammy gets out at two! Coffin elbow drop attempt by Darby but Sammy picks him up, only for Darby to roll him up in the Last Supper and gets the 3 count! GOOD: A feud match with a lot of heavy action. This must continue. BAD: Too many commercial breaks hurt the flow of the match, but it's nitpicking.

Broken Matt Hardy discusses his proposition to invite Le Champion to the Hardy Compound. He switches to his regular persona to talk about his relationship with the Elite.

We're back with Taz discussing Kenny Omega's moveset with the "do not do this at home" disclaimer. I've already tried the snapdragon one too many times in the past week, what else can a man do during quarantine? Speaking of which he is getting ready to face Alex Angles, who lost on AEW Dark last week. Omega is currently #4 in the World Championship rankings. Jericho loves the shoutout to Manitoba. They lock up and Angles gets a leg sweep but Kenny moves out of the way. Lock up again and side walk slam by Omega. Angles counters it into a wrist lock. Kenny gets a head lock but goes into the ropes and gets a shoulder block takedown. Leapfrog by Angles and he kicks Omega in the gut. Kenny attacks with some chops and boots. Angles avoids the snapdragon and boots him in the leg. Kenny a back breaker slam for a two count. Shots in the corner by Omega but Angles reverses it and gets in some shots. Omega stops playing around and goes after him but Angles grabs the skirt of the apron and slides it under Omega. He comes back in with a dropkick for two. Omega blocks his shots but he is unable to stop his boots. Enzuguri connects for Angles but it's all for naught as Kenny hits him with the snapdragon! V-Trigger but Angles gets up at two. Kenny picks him up and drops him only to hit another V-Trigger from which there is no getting up. Omega gets the win. GOOD: Angles was pretty impressive in a match where he was a heavy underdog. BAD: Nothing too bad here.



We get a video package from Scorpio Sky. Once this quarantine is over, he needs to instantly be in line for the TNT Championship picture.

Dustin discusses his potential retirement on Road to Dynamite's most recent video in a phone conference to his younger brother.