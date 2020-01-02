AEW Dynamite Results- Is The Elite Still Elite? (01/01/20)

Welcome everyone back to Wrestling News World and Happy New Year!

This week’s edition of Dynamite was hosted in Jacksonville, Florida, for the first episode of the new year.

Check down below for quick results of the show!

-Cody Rhodes defeated Darby Allin

-Riho defeated Britt Baker, Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida to retain the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jon Moxley defeated Trent

-Sammy Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes after interference from Jake Hager

-Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defeated PAC and The Lucha Bros