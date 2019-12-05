AEW Dynamite Results (12/04/19)

Welcome everyone back to Wrestling News World! Check down below for quick results of last night’s AEW Dynamite show!

-Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks vs The Inner Circle (Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz)

-Rey Fenix defeated Trent

-Cody Rhodes came out for an in-ring segment to discuss the actions of MJF. He offered multiple items, including cash to MJF to compete in a match with Cody

-Backstage segment involving Joey Janela and Jon Moxley

-Dark Order vignette

-Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates

-Chris Jericho cut a promo and introduced his new version of “The List” and proceeded to call it the “Lexicon of Le Champion”. He went down the list naming names that he would not face before the end of the year. This brought out Jurassic Express and Jungle Boy slapping Jericho in the face to end the segment in a brawl.

-Kris Statlander defeated Hikaru Shida

-Pentagon Jr defeated Christopher Daniels

-Jon Moxley defeated Joey Janela