Before the match begins, we are greeted with Chris Jericho who proceeds to joined Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone on commentary for the evening.

#1 - Young Bucks def. Natural Nightmares

Given only around 6 minutes to open the show, the two teams were able to put on a pretty average wrestling match, nothing too fancy. The right team won the first pin fall of the gauntlet match and served its purpose for not only this match, but for later in the night. QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes had a decent showing,

#2 - Best Friends def. Young Bucks

This second match was definitely a change of pace from the first round and was overall pretty solid in terms of wrestling. Both teams were able to keep up the well-loved energy that only the AEW Tag Team division can deliver.

Though showing signs of fatigue early on this match, the Young Bucks were able to keep up the pace with the Best Friends, and left no move unanswered. After a series of close calls on the Bucks' end, Matt tries to finish off Trent with a piledriver only for it be reversed into a surprise roll up. An even bigger surprise to some, Hangman runs interference by holding onto Nick's leg, keeping him from breaking up the pin. This costs the Bucks the match and The Best Friends move on to face FTR.

In utter disbelief, the Young Bucks climb down from the ring, Hangman avoiding eye contact as he proceeds to walk out of the arena.

#3 - FTR def. Best Friends to earn a title match against reigning tag team champions, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at All Out

This match was just as Chris Jericho called it, "short work". Chuck Taylor's knee plays a huge factor in this match, which comes as no surprise as he was very obviously having issues with it in the previous bout. FTR took prime focus on it, which ultimately got them the win. Though, this match was too short to label it, it was perfect in terms of story building. Omega and Hangman vs. FTR is sure to be another tag team classic for the promotiom.