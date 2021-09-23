September 23, 2021
AEW Dynamite TBS debut date announced

AEW Dynamite TBS debut date announced

Updated:
Original:

Earlier this year it was announced along with the announcement of AEW Rampage that AEW Dynamite will be moving to TBS which is the sister network for TNT next year. 

Today it was announced that AEW Dynamite will be making its TBS debut on Wednesday January 5th, 2022 and continue to air in it’s 8pm est time slot on Wednesdays. 

It was also announced that AEW Rampage will remain in its 10pm est time slot on Fridays while remaining on TNT. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

AEW News

AEW Dynamite TBS debut date announced

9D442448-A54D-4545-A431-9BFA0B7C3F0E
AEW News

Satnam Singh is #ALLELITE

BD972AF6-3A40-4A32-9A96-35F996AE77B6
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership and Ratings 9.21.21

aew grand slam
AEW News

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Preview

DEF70C22-4C65-4EC4-A68E-28A0686D3DBB
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 9.20.21

NXT logo new
WWE NXT

3 Things We Liked About NXT 2.0 (and 2 We Didn't)

4215D486-256F-45CE-A6DB-0E0EF2EE323C
AEW News

AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation Enter IntoA Relationship to Honor World Renowned Wrestler Owen Hart’s Legacy

52C23ADB-F3FF-4483-B54C-3A846B6B1E1D
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Extreme Rules Go Home Show 9.20.21