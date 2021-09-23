AEW Dynamite TBS debut date announced

Earlier this year it was announced along with the announcement of AEW Rampage that AEW Dynamite will be moving to TBS which is the sister network for TNT next year.

Today it was announced that AEW Dynamite will be making its TBS debut on Wednesday January 5th, 2022 and continue to air in it’s 8pm est time slot on Wednesdays.

It was also announced that AEW Rampage will remain in its 10pm est time slot on Fridays while remaining on TNT.

