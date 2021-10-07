October 7, 2021
AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 10.6.21
AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 10.6.21

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite celebrated it’s two year anniversary. We saw Sammy Guevara successfully defended the TNT Title against Bobby Fish, a Casino Ladder Match and so much more.

The show drew an average of 1.053 million viewers and ranked 4th which is down from last week’s show which ranked 1st and drew an average of 1.152 million viewers.

The show was headlined by the Casino Ladder Match and the return of Hangman Adam Page as the Joker and he would go on to win the match. He will now challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title in the future. 

