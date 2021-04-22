AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 4.21.21

AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 4.21.21

Author:
Publish date:

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite featured two title matches which saw both champions retain. 

The show drew an average of 1.1 million viewers and ranked 2nd. This is down slightly from last week’s show which drew 1.2 million viewers. 

6AAF1174-8017-4331-A0C6-80C286B8E52F
1
Gallery
1 Images

The show was headlined by Darby Allin successfully defending his TNT Championship against Jungle Boy. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

2A3A5632-65EB-49A9-9F89-C6619A0790DA
AEW News

AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 4.22.21

B0E29B65-9F6A-4EE5-AFE9-771130C3C508
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Viewership and Ratings 4.20.21

MJFPinnacle
AEW News

AEW Has Created The Next Generation Of Stars

WWE NXT

NXT REVIEW 4-20

17E5965F-C8AD-4117-BDCE-AB518DD5C7E8
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 4.19.21

Tessa-Blachanrd-Impact-Wrestling-Redefined-2018-640x370
IMPACT Wrestling

Top 5 Best One Time Knockouts Champions

C592C68F-8D16-4E8A-BEC2-D9829751989C
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview 4.20.21

karrion-kross-scarlett-1
WWE NXT

Who Should Challenge Karrion Kross For The NXT Championship?