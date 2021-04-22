AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 4.22.21

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite featured two title matches which saw both champions retain.

The show drew an average of 1.1 million viewers and ranked 2nd. This is down slightly from last week’s show which drew 1.2 million viewers.

The show was headlined by Darby Allin successfully defending his TNT Championship against Jungle Boy.

