AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 4.28.21

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Brian Cage defeating the number one ranked Adam Page, Kris Statlander returning to in-ring action, a parlay between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle plus so much more.

The show drew an average of  889k viewers which is down from last week’s show which drew an average of 1.1 million viewers.

The show was headlined by Darby Allin successfully defending the TNT Title against 10 of the Dark Order.

