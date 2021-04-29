AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 4.28.21

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Brian Cage defeating the number one ranked Adam Page, Kris Statlander returning to in-ring action, a parlay between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle plus so much more.

The show drew an average of 889k viewers which is down from last week’s show which drew an average of 1.1 million viewers.

1 Gallery 1 Images

The show was headlined by Darby Allin successfully defending the TNT Title against 10 of the Dark Order.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!