AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 5.5.21

Last night’s edition of AEW was the highly anticipated Blood and Guts show. The first hour of the show was pre-taped and the second hour was LIVE and dedicated to Blood and Guts.

The show drew an average of 1.090 million viewers and ranked 1st. This is up from last week’s show which drew an average of 889k.

The show was headlined by The Pinnacle defeating The Inner Circle in the Blood and Guts match.

