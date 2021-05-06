AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 5.5.21

AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 5.5.21

Author:
Publish date:

Last night’s edition of AEW was the highly anticipated Blood and Guts show. The first hour of the show was pre-taped and the second hour was LIVE and dedicated to Blood and Guts.

The show drew an average of 1.090 million viewers and ranked 1st. This is up from last week’s show which drew an average of 889k.

438CCEB7-7239-4DBC-9126-CBE1532D8C18
1
Gallery
1 Images

The show was headlined by The Pinnacle defeating The Inner Circle in the Blood and Guts match. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

E1DA56DE-472C-4D36-90C1-BAB1A4DD5E90
AEW News

AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 5.5.21

FD573298-746F-48B8-8B3B-8B262E86A9ED
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Viewership and Ratings 5.4.21

WWE NXT

NXT REVIEW 4-4-21

AEW-Dynamite-Blood-and-Guts-scaled-1280x720
AEW News

5 Ways That Blood and Guts Can Live Up To The Hype

AEW-Dynamite-Blood-and-Guts-scaled-1280x720
AEW News

Blood & Guts Preview

32E6DF76-A447-4067-83FD-26657BB00A66
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 5.3.21

aries-aries-4242
IMPACT Wrestling

Top 10 Impact Wrestlers That The WWE Screwed Over

C74E5B9A-667C-4405-9124-1A8880FAD513
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview 5.4.21