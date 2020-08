Below you can find an ongoing AEW Dynamite viewership tracker.

Viewership numbers are available from October 2019 (AEW's Dynamite debut episode) to present (August 2020) and are updated after each show.

AEW Dynamite Viewership

October 2, 2019: 1.40 million viewers (Debut on TNT)

October 9, 2019: 1.01 million viewers

October 16, 2019: 1.01 million viewers

October 23, 2019: 963,000 viewers

October 30, 2019: 759,000 viewers

November 6, 2019: 822,000 viewers

November 13, 2019: 957,000 viewers

November 20, 2019: 893,000 viewers

November 27, 2019: 663,000 viewers

December 4, 2019: 851,000 viewers

December 11, 2019: 778,000 viewers

December 18, 2019: 683,000 viewers

December 25, 2019: No Episode, Christmas Day

January 1, 2020: 967,000 viewers

January 8, 2020: 947,000 viewers

January 15, 2020: 940,000 viewers

January 22, 2020: 871,000 viewers

January 29, 2020: 828,000 viewers

February 5, 2020: 928,000 viewers

February 12, 2020: 817,000 viewers

February 19, 2020: 893,000 viewers

February 26, 2020: 865,000 viewers

March 4, 2020: 906,000 viewers

March 11, 2020: 766,000 viewers

March 18, 2020: 932,000 viewers (First show with no fans)

March 26, 2020: 819,000 viewers

April 1, 2020: 685,000 viewers

April 8, 2020: 692,000 viewers

April 15, 2020: 683,000 viewers

April 22, 2020: 731,000 viewers

April 29, 2020: 693,000 viewers

May 6, 2020: 732,000 viewers

May 13, 2020: 654,000 viewers

May 20, 2020: 701,000 viewers

May 27, 2020: 827,000 viewers

June 3, 2020: 730,000 viewers

June 10, 2020: 677,000 viewers

June 17, 2020: 772,000 viewers

June 24, 2020: 633,000 viewers

July 1, 2020: 748,000 viewers (Fyter Fest Night 1)

July 8, 2020: 715,000 viewers (Fyter Fest Night 2)

July 15, 2020: 788,000 viewers (Fight For The Fallen)

July 22, 2020: 845,000 viewers

July 29, 2020: 773,000 viewers

