AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Both Make Announcements For March 3rd Shows

March 3rd seems to be a highlighted night for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. A big reason for this is likely the fact it is the go-home show for AEW Revolution PPV. Both shows made numerous announcements for big matches on these shows which you can see below.

AEW Dynamite has setup two major tag matches, one including NBA analyst and former NBA Champion Shaq. The other with 67 year old former NWA World Champion Tully Blanchard.

- Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet

- Jurassic Express vs. FTR & Tully Blanchard

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

WWE NXT is wasting little time with their Dusty Cup winners getting a shot at the tag team champions. Both Dusty Cup winners will get their title opportunities on March 3rd.

- Shayna & Nia Jax vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai

- Lorcan & Burch vs. MSK

More will likely be announced for both shows as we get closer to March 3rd.