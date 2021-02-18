AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Both Make Announcements For March 3rd Shows

March 3rd seems to be a highlighted night for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. A big reason for this is likely the fact it is the go-home show for AEW Revolution PPV. Both shows made numerous announcements for big matches on these shows which you can see below. 

aew-dynamite-shaq-cody-1140x570

AEW Dynamite has setup two major tag matches, one including NBA analyst and former NBA Champion Shaq. The other with 67 year old former NWA World Champion Tully Blanchard. 

- Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet
- Jurassic Express vs. FTR & Tully Blanchard

maxresdefault

WWE NXT is wasting little time with their Dusty Cup winners getting a shot at the tag team champions. Both Dusty Cup winners will get their title opportunities on March 3rd.

- Shayna & Nia Jax vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai
- Lorcan & Burch vs. MSK

More will likely be announced for both shows as we get closer to March 3rd. 

