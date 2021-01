The official ratings and viewership are delayed for AEW and NXT until tomorrow due to MLK Day.

However PWTorch received the numbers and have reported them as follows.

AEW Dynamite drew 854K last night (up from 762K last week),

NXT on USA drew 659K last night (up from 551K last week).

It appears despite tough TV competition both shows returned to their pre politics numbers. We will have a full report on them tomorrow once officially released.