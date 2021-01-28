AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership 1/27/21

Last night AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT went back to "war" and both shows finally didn't have to deal with major political news networks. They did however have competition against their normal cable adversaries and a great NBA game featuring the Lakers and 76ers.

Last night's AEW Dynamite featured a teaming of Impact Tag Champions and AEW Tag Champions taking on The Dark Order, as well as Cody issuing a mixed tag challenge to Shaq and Jade.

Over on NXT it was all about the Dusty Cup and in the main event of the evening, it saw Finn Balor team with Kyle O'Reilly to take on Burch and Lorcan. You can see the viewership numbers below for each show:

AEW: 734,000

NXT: 720,000