AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership (2/10/21)

This week was the Go Home show for WWE NXT Vengeance Day this Sunday on the WWE Network. Both shows were considered very good by social media with much praise being given to both. The main event of AEW was Kenta/Omega taking on Archer and Moxley. While on NXT the main event was the semi finals of the Dusty Cup with Thatcher and Ciampa taking on The Grizzled Young Vets.

You can see the ratings for each show below:

AEW Dynamite- 741,000 ranked 21

WWE NXT- 558,000 ranked 62

