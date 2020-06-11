AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership 6/10/20

It's Thursday which mean's everyone is looking for the viewership scoop for AEW and NXT. We have everything you need here, last night AEW featured it's main event TNT Championship match with Marq Quan vs. Champion Cody. NXT featured Adam Cole and Dexter Lumis, both men had new challengers before the end of the show. With Karrion Kross looking like the next challenger for Adam Cole and Jake Hager being the next challenger for Cody.





AEW: 677,000 (-7.26%)

NXT: 673,000 (-5.87%)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.