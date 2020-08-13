AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership (8/12/20) Featuring Top 5 YouTube Views

Last night AEW Dynamite and NXT had their last head to head meeting before Takeover XXX. Next week AEW Dynamite will be moved to Saturday for the NBA just before and partially during Takeover XXX. You can see AEW and NXT viewership and ratings belows:



AEW: 792k .32 ranked 9th



NXT: 619k .16 ranked 65th



AEW was main evented by Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho which saw Cassidy get his first big win in AEW. Over on NXT the main event saw the return of the Velveteen Dream as a mystery opponent where Cameron Grimes would qualify for the North American Title ladder match.



AEW also featured Cody defending successfully against Scorpio Sky and Jon Moxley attack MJF during a promo. NXT featured Keith Lee challenging Kross for the upcoming Takeover event which saw Lee get a fireball to the face. Also the show would see Adam Cole cut a promo on his upcoming match against Pat McAfee.



The most viewed clip from AEW last night was Orange Cassidy getting his first big win over Chris Jericho with 408k views. On NXT the most viewed clip so far is Finn Balor crashes the return of Velveteen Dream getting 257k views. You can see the rest of the top 5 for each show below:

AEW: (as of 3:30pm est)

-Has Matt Hardy Lost Control? 203k views

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley has heard enough.... 195k views

-You Never Saw That Coming (FTR) 170k views

-Did AEW Crown New Tag Champions? 151k views

NXT: (as of 3:30pm est)

-Keith Lee is hit with a fireball courtesy of Karrion Kross 216k -views

-Ripley and Shotzi take up arms.... 199k views

-Lee heads to a medical facility.... 196k views

-Adam Cole challenges McAfee to meet him next week 137k views

