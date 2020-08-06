AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership 8/5/20

Last night Wednesday night dealt with it's biggest competition of 2020 with the NBA, MLB, MLS and a new season of Big Brother debuting, not to mention some of the US had power outages. Both shows were considered a success from most of social media, where NXT kicked off a major feud with Sports Media Personality Pat McAfee. The show also featured a match between Keith Lee and Cameron Grimes, a number one contenders match between Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai and finally a tag title match in the main event with Imperium retaining against Undisputed Era.

Over on AEW they featured a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy and a main event title match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. The show also opened with a massive 12 man tag match, Best Friends defeating PNP and MJF continuing his campaign to become the number one contender to the AEW Title. AEW has recaptured the viewership over the last few weeks after NXT went on a mini run taking total viewers. You can see this weeks numbers below!

NXT: 753,000 #27

AEW: 901,000 #5

