AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership 9/30/20

AEW and NXT once again went head to head this time with the NBA Finals on TV as well as political coverage of the Presidential Debate the night before. AEW saw two title matches, with Jon Moxley retaining his title in the main event.



On NXT it was the go home show for Takeover this weekend and featured The Gargano's vs. Priest and Shirai in the main event. This had the Gargano's win before their title matches this weekend. You can see last night's viewership numbers below:



AEW- 866k ranked 12th in Key Demo

NXT- 732k ranked 50th in Key Demo