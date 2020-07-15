AEW Fight For The Fallen Betting Odds

Heavy favorites highlight AEW's Fight For The Fallen betting odds for tonight's show. Of the four scheduled matches, the lowest odds for a favorite to win is currently 86.2% with 888sport.

Cody presents the most expensive price on the betting board, a -2000 favorite against Sonny Kiss (+700). For obvious reasons, this seems likely to hit but should not be considered with the expensive price tag.

Oddsmakers expect FTR to beat the Lucha Brothers (+400), favored at -770. The implied percentage for the team formally known as The Revival is currently 87.5%, while Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (-910) have an over 90% chance to win their match against Jurassic Express (+450). Stay away from the tag team matches, as these are too pricey as well.

Long Shot Bet To Consider

With so many expensive bets, why bother with Fight For The Fallen? As mentioned above, the lowest odds for a favorite to win is -625 (86.2%) which is none other than Jon Moxley.

Moxley is an overwhelming favorite against Brain Cage, who enters as the underdog at +350. The shifty schedule makes this match a bit more difficult to predict, but there is a case to be made that Cage wins on Wednesday.

AEW's handling of Cage since signing him and his work through rehab gives reason to believe the company is serious about putting the strap on him. Add that with Moxley's character being able to suffer losses due to a 'fight hard' mentality, the equation is set up nicely for Cage to surprise AEW fans.

Cage pulling off the upset is not a lock by any means, but for a +350 value and no other intriguing bets - why not? It's a cheap bet that would pay back decently if it were to hit. Besides, Cage can win via disqualification or count out and bettors would still cash out.

AEW Fight For The Fallen Prop Bets

Moxley, Cody, FTR and the Elite ALL win matches? Yes -200 No +140

Involved in result? Omega +134 Young Bucks -190