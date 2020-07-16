AEW Fight For The Fallen & NXT Viewership & Ratings 7/15/20

A week of viewership and demographic talk from inside the industry has now gotten us to another Thursday viewership day. This week AEW held it's third straight special show with Fight For The Fallen. The show was headlined by AEW Champion Jon Moxley as he successfully defended his title against Brian Cage.



Over on NXT the show was headlined by Io Shirai and Tegan Nox in a NXT Women's Title Match. Io successfully defended her title in a 20 minute match with Dakota Kai kicking her in the head and standing tall to close the show.

The past three weeks have seen NXT take the lead in total viewership however AEW has taken the key demo each week. This has led to Tony Khan and Chris Jericho coming out and speaking about how what matters most in ratings is the key demo. Jericho has now even launched a new shirt and appears to have tagged a new catchphrase as "Demo God".

Here are the results of the viewership and ratings from both shows this week:



AEW: 788k Ranked 5th

NXT: 631k Ranked 49th

