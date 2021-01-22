AEW Files For "Battle For The Belts" Trademark

AEW has filed trademark for the term “Battle Of The Belts” with The USPTO (US Patent and Trademark Office)

The trademark was filed for merchandise and entertainment services, mainly “a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks”.

It appears that based on the type of trademark that was requested it would be for some programming, potentially an upcoming show......

International Class 025: Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Undergarments; Jackets; T-shirts

International Class 041: Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network.

Earlier this week, AEW filed trademark for the term ‘Too Sweet’, and a new trademark for ‘AEW Dynamite” for merchandise purposes.

( h/t to HeelByNature.com)