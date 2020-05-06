AEW has been fined $10,000 by the Maryland State Athletic Commission.

This fine stems from the Omega/Moxley match with blading that occurred last November during Full Gear.

A quote from former WCW announcer Chris Cruise who contacted the Maryland State Athletic Commission says the following:

"Look, the easy thing to say in response to the $10,000 fine levied on AEW by the MSAC is that it is pocket change for a billionaire. I get that. But it ain’t nothing. And it is public, or will be on May 20th when the Commission meets and then posts the consent order on its website, and distributes it to all other commissions throughout the country. And keep in mind that the next violation will result in a revocation of their license in Maryland and possible show stoppage. In the middle of a match. The Commission is on notice now that others are watching its actions. This puts AEW on notice, as well, and it embarrasses the company."