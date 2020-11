AEW Full Gear 2020 Betting Odds

AEW Full Gear is set for Saturday night, Nov. 7th. Here’s a run down of the card for Full Gear, and the current odds provided by 888sport.

Orange Cassidy vs John Silver Betting Odds

Favorite : Orange Cassidy (-625) - Winning Probability: 86.2%

: Orange Cassidy (-625) - Winning Probability: Underdog: John Silver (+350) - Winning Probability: 22.2%

Early Tip 💡- This is mostly a job match and not really worth betting on with expensive odds.

Chris Jericho vs MJF Betting Odds

Favorite : MJF (-295) - Winning Probability: 74.7%

: MJF (-295) - Winning Probability: Underdog: Jericho (+200) - Winning Probability: 33.3%

Early Tip 💡- MJF is a lock here, albeit pricey.

Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara Betting Odds

Favorite : Matt Hardy (-190) - Winning Probability: 65.5%

: Matt Hardy (-190) - Winning Probability: Underdog: Sammy Guevara (+134) - Winning Probability: 42.7%

Early Tip 💡- Consider Sammy for plus-value.

Kenny Omega vs Hangman Page Betting Odds

Favorite : Kenny Omega (-770) - Winning Probability: 88.5%

: Kenny Omega (-770) - Winning Probability: Underdog: Hangman Page (+400) - Winning Probability: 20%

Early Tip 💡- Omega is too expensive but should win, so stay away for now

Hikaru Shida (c) vs Nyla Rose Betting Odds

Favorite : Hikaru Shida (-190) - Winning Probability: 65.5%

: Hikaru Shida (-190) - Winning Probability: Underdog: Nyla Rose (+134) - Winning Probability: 42.7%

Early Tip 💡- Consider Rose for plus-value.

FTR (C) vs The Young Bucks Betting Odds

Favorite : Young Bucks (-134) - Winning Probability: 57.3%

: Young Bucks (-134) - Winning Probability: Underdog: FTR (-106) - Winning Probability: 51.5%

Early Tip 💡- Due to the minus-value for both teams and ‘no contest’ possibility, skip betting this match.

Cody (C) vs Darby Allin Betting Odds

Favorite : Cody (-167) - Winning Probability: 62.5%

: Cody (-167) - Winning Probability: Underdog: Darby Allin (+120) - Winning Probability: 45.5%

Early Tip 💡- The odds of Cody retaining should be much larger than this.

Jon Moxley (C) vs Eddie Kingston Betting Odds

Favorite : Jon Moxley (-2000) - Winning Probability: 97.1%

: Jon Moxley (-2000) - Winning Probability: Underdog: Eddie Kingston (+700) - Winning Probability: 12.5%

Early Tip 💡- Moxley is too expensive to take, while Kingston probably won't win. Stay away.