AEW Full Gear Preview (11/7/20)

Tonight is the final AEW PPV of the year. All of the titles will be one line tonight. We will also see a new number one contender to the world title crowned plus so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's PPV:

The Buy-In:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Serena Deeb vs Allysin Kay(NWA Women's World Championship):

Two weeks ago Serena Deeb, a former WWE Superstar and Coach at the Performance Center shocked the wrestling world as she defeated Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women's World Championship. Less than 24 hours after winning the she would successfully defended the title against Leyla Hirsch. Now she faces a tall task in only her SECOND title defense as she will face a former Impact Wrestling Knockouts AND NWA Women's World Champion in Allysin Kay.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Main Card:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston("I Quit" Match for AEW World Championship):

Preview (via AEW):

1 Gallery 1 Images

FTR vs Young Bucks(AEW Tag Team Championship):

Preview (via AEW):

1 Gallery 1 Images

Cody vs Darby Allin(TNT Championship):

Preview (via AEW):

1 Gallery 1 Images

Chris Jericho vs MJF(If MJF wins he's in The Inner Circle):

Preview (via AEW):

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Hikaru Shida vs Nyla Rose(AEW Women's World Championship):

Preview (via AEW):

1 Gallery 1 Images

Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara(The Elite Deletion):

Preview (via AEW):

1 Gallery 1 Images

Orange Cassidy vs John "4" Silver:

This match was originally scheduled to be on the Buy- In but got moved to the main card due to a last minute switch by Tony Khan. This match stems from the TNT Championship Lumberjack Match a couple of weeks ago between Cody and Orange Cassidy. John Silver who was all hyped up on Diet Mountain Dew decided to get involved in that which resulted in this match for Full Gear.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Kenny Omega vs "Hangman" Adam Page(World Title Eliminator Tournament Final):

Preview (via AEW):

AEW Full Gear PPV: Saturday, November 7th | 8:00PM ET / 5:00PM PT / 1:00AM BST. It will be available to stream live on the following services:

United States & Canada - B/R Live

International - Fite TV

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!