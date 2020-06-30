AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Betting Preview

Night one of AEW's Fyter Fest begins tomorrow, with plenty of matches to bet on. Of course, only European bettors have that legal luxury - but fun to discuss nonetheless. A total of 10 scheduled matches have odds, but which ones are worth taking?

AEW Fyter Fest Bets to Consider

Chris Jericho is the favorite against Orange Cassidy, given odds to win at -177. What makes this bet appealing is the cost. Jericho is inexpensive, especially when you consider his opponent. Although the 'big' Orange Cassidy win is coming, it will more than likely take place with fans in the stands. Jericho, for his elite status, presents a cheap price tag going up against a mid-card performer.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The lock of the night should be FTR and The Young Bucks (-500) over Butcher, Blade and the Lucha Brothers. Yes, -500 is very expensive but it could be higher. Cody Rhodes has the same odds to defeat Jake Hager, and should be equally considered. If you can get past how expensive they are, these picks should be a layup.

Those are pricey bets however, so there may be value elsewhere. Look no further than the Best Friends at -106, underdogs against Kenny Omega and Adam Page (-134). This is a bet to consider, not a lock. Best Friends actually opened as the favorites, but are now underdogs with an over 50% chance to win.

The star power of Omega and Page is difficult to bet against, but Best Friends' value and momentum is worth considering.

AEW Fyter Fest Bets to Stay Away

Keep clear of Jon Moxley. It won't be hard to convince any bettor to stay away from a -1250 favorite. Even without the expensive price tag, Moxley beating Cage isn't that convincing. Based on Cage's contract handling through rehab, AEW seems to be all-in with him. There is reason to believe AEW might put the belt on Cage, so his odds to win at +500 actually present a better case to bet on than Moxley winning at -1250.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jurassic Express as the -200 favorite against MJF and Wardlow might be another bet to stay away from. Although Jurassic Express seems to be the likely winner here, they're a bit expensive facing one of AEW's top villains.

MJF's record seems to be a focus point for AEW, and would seem counter-productive to put a dent in his record against Jurassic Express. Add that with the fact that Wardlow just beat their leader, it seems Jurassic Express' odds should actually be lower.

In terms of the AEW tag team division, a Jurassic Express victory makes sense. The odds are just too expensive when you consider MJF's heel status and overall record. Since a case can be made for either team winning, it's best to stay away.

New Japan Cup: Round 2 Odds

Here are the odds for the New Japan Cup Round 2 matches:

Kota Ibushi (-278) vs Taichi (+190)

SANADA (-1430) vs SHO (+600)

Yoshi-Hashi (-250) vs Bushi (+175)

EVIL (-155) vs Hirooki Goto (+110)

Hiromu Takahashi (-250) vs Tomohiro Ishii (+175)

Kazuchika Okada (-3335) vs Taiji Ishimori (+800)