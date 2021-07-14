Fyter Fest Night One Preview

Fyter Fest Night One Preview

Author:
Publish date:

AEW's Fyter Fest is here! Below is a preview of night one's events and what's to come:

AEW's first ever coffin match (Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page): Last week in an interview Page discussed his reasons for wanting to take Allin down, resulting in this match. Tonight they will finally get it on in a coffin match. Will the enigma take down "All Ego?" 

IWGP US Title Match (Jon Moxley vs. Karl Anderson): Anderson stated that he and his fellow Good Brother will be headed back to Japan, and wants to take the title with him, calling Moxley a disgrace of a champion. What will Moxley do in response?

Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy: These two rivals have been at each other's throats since Cage's arrival in AEW. Will a 23-year long rivalry finally end after tonight's match?

FTW Championship Match (Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage): The long awaited battle between the Team Taz members comes to a head. Will the two competitors let bygones be bygones after this, or will this feud escalate with a new FTW Champion?

Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta: The protege of the Best Friends will be making his AEW Dynamite debut. He will be facing the Inner Circle star? Will we see an appearance from a vengeful Chairman of the Pinnacle after last week's attack?

Hangman Page speaks: Last week the Cowboy went face to face as he confronted AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. He will speak with Good 'Ol JR about potentially facing him. What will the #1 contender say tonight?

Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki: The "Magical Girl" makes her return to AEW. How will she far against the "Bad, Bad Girl" of the Women's Division?

Join us for LIVE coverage at 8pm only @wnwnews!

Related Articles

fyter-fest-1
AEW News

Fyter Fest Night One Preview

3AD15FAF-9C48-4963-982E-CA25A2376120
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview 7.13.21

swerve scott North American Champion
WWE NXT

Who Should Challenge Isaiah "Swerve" Scott For The North American Title?

20210629_Raw_LashleyXavierWoods_FC_Monday--a5108366c248b45f54dae170664dc55f
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (07.12.21)

D989A998-61A0-4B75-BDD8-C6EF58985132
WWE

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy Sits Down With Chris Van Vliet

9D4062AD-5374-4C93-BB4B-401AF6E8128C
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Money in the Bank Go Home Show 7.12.21

2748CD60-01F1-47A2-948D-000A5981BA2B
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW 1996 Royal Rumble Fallout 1.22.1996

E4vg5K6WYAEZwHm
WWE

Drew Goes Swimming With Sharks-Shark Rumble Review