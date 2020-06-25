AEW Fyter Fest Full Cards Revealed

Last night on AEW Dynamite, the full 2-night cards were revealed for Fyter Fest, which will occur next Wednesday, July 1st and the following week on July 8th.

July 1st:

AEW Tag-Team Championships - Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (C) vs Best Friends

TNT Championship - Cody (C) vs Jake Hager

AEW Women’s Championship - Hikaru Shida (C) vs Penelope Ford

Tag-Team Match - MJF & Wardlow vs Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus

Tag-Team Match - Private Party (with Matt Hardy) vs Santana & Ortiz

July 8th:

AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley (C) vs Brian Cage

Singles Match - Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy

8-Man Tag-Team Match - FTR & The Young Bucks vs Lucha Bros and Butcher and The Blade

Singles Match - Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs Joey Janela

6-Man Tag-Team Match - SCU vs Brodie Lee, Stu Grayson & Colt Cabana

Singles Match - Nyla Rose vs TBA

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com or (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of the latest news in the world of Pro Wrestling! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.