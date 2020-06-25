AEW Fyter Fest Full Cards Revealed

Last night on AEW Dynamite, the full 2-night cards were revealed for Fyter Fest, which will occur next Wednesday, July 1st and the following week on July 8th.

July 1st:

  • AEW Tag-Team Championships - Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (C) vs Best Friends
  • TNT Championship - Cody (C) vs Jake Hager
  • AEW Women’s Championship - Hikaru Shida (C) vs Penelope Ford
  • Tag-Team Match - MJF & Wardlow vs Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus
  • Tag-Team Match - Private Party (with Matt Hardy) vs Santana & Ortiz

July 8th:

  • AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley (C) vs Brian Cage
  • Singles Match - Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy
  • 8-Man Tag-Team Match - FTR & The Young Bucks vs Lucha Bros and Butcher and The Blade
  • Singles Match - Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs Joey Janela
  • 6-Man Tag-Team Match - SCU vs Brodie Lee, Stu Grayson & Colt Cabana
  • Singles Match - Nyla Rose vs TBA

