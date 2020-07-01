While watching AEW Dynamite this week, I could only wonder: "What are they doing with Fyter Fest." making people wonder about your upcoming special, is an excellent sign. Granted, we knew the matches that would take place at the two-night event, the order of the matches was the only question.

I'm afraid I have to admit that AEW severely bungled the card.

The first night will host the following matches:

• Cody (c) vs. Jake Hager - TNT Championship • "Hangman" Adam Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends - AEW World Tag Team Championships • Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford - AEW World Women's Championship • MJF & Wardlow vs. Jurassic Express • Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While all of these matches will undoubtedly be amazing, it's what AEW has scheduled for night two, that boggles me.

Night two will hold the following matches:

• Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage - AEW World Championship • Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy • FTR & The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers & The Butcher & The Blade • SCU vs. Dark Order • Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela • Nyla Rose vs. TBA

The problem I have with night two is that it lacks draw. Once again, while I'm sure these matches will all be good, Night Two only holds on Championship match. Granted, multiple Championship matches aren't needed. Still, AEW could have pushed one of their Championship matches from night one to night two. SCU vs. Dark Order could have been on night one, and the Tag Team Championship match could have happened on night two, to give night two another big match.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Night two would be much more interesting with the AEW Tag Team Championship match on the card. Imagine the card with the AEW Championship match, the Tag Title match, and Jericho vs. Cassidy, which I might add could, undoubtedly, steal the night.

Night one just seems to hold all the star power, and therefore all the draw. I'm afraid that AEW has set themselves up for failure for night two. However, night one now also has to go up against NXT's Great American Bash. The ratings battle between the two events will be an interesting one to watch.

The matches of night two have been strung together. While the pairing of FTR & The Young Bucks versus the pairing of The Butcher and The Blade alongside The Lucha Brothers will no doubt drive the storyline, but fans would rather see FTR and The Young Bucks fight each other, not fight alongside each other. The rivalry has been brewing on social media for years, and while Fyter Fest isn't the place to have them do battle, it would have been better to keep the teams apart until they start their feud.

Time will tell whether AEW set their cards up appropriately, but I have my doubts. I have no doubt the matches will be good; I just wonder if people will tune into night two to see what happens when nothing is at stake.

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.