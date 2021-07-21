AEW Fyter Fest Night Two Preview

After an explosive night one in front of a raucous crowd, expect even more fireworks to take place in Texas! Here is a rundown of the matches that will be taking place:

Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose: AEW Women's Championship

Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta

Kaz vs. Doc Gallows

Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (Spears gets to use a chair, Jericho is not allowed)

Orange Cassidy vs. the Blade

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer: IWGP U.S. Championship (Texas Deathmatch)

Looking at this card one can expect a surprise or two, but the two most anticipated bouts will be the title matches.

Rose has had the better of the Good Doctor for quite some time now, even defeating her during the Women's tournament back in March. However, Baker is at her best right now and can't afford to lose the title, yet Rose also can't take another title loss opportunity. How this will shape out will be very interesting.

Speaking of title opportunities, will Archer finally get that sought after victory and get revenge on the man who beat him for the title last year? Expect this to be a barnburner of a main event!

Join us at 8pm for LIVE coverage, only @wnwnews!