Last week was an explosive night as AEW Fyter Fest Week 1 featured Cody retaining the TNT Championship over Jake Hager, Hikaru Shida keeping the the AEW Women's title, and the Jurassic Express getting a win over MJF and Wardlow. Meanwhile, Private Party defeated Santana and Ortiz while the AEW Tag Team Champions kept their titles by defeating the Best Friends in the main event.

Speaking of the tag team champions, the aforementioned winners will square off for those same belts tonight as Private Party faces Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. Will the upstart team be drinking 24 ounces of vodka in celebration, or does the Elite walk out with yet another successful title defense?

That's not all regarding the stacked tag team division, as we have eight man action as FTR will team up with the Young Bucks to face the combination of Butcher/Blade and the Lucha Brothers in what is sure to be a match of the night contender!

Another tag team match pits the Exalted One and the recently recruited Colt Cabana against his friends SCU. Will Colt continue to turn to maintain his winning ways of recent?

The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer takes on Joey Janela, and a surprise from Nyla Rose as she announces her plans after losing the Women's title at Double or Nothing. Also, what will Taz announce in preparation for his tutelage Brian Cage's championship opportunity against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley next week at Fight For the Fallen?

Finally, we have the match that is sure to be a hit on social media as Le Champion Chris Jericho faces off with Orange Cassidy. How will Freshly Squeezed come out on this one?