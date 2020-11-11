AEW Games 1.0 Live Stream Announcement

It was announced last week that AEW was heading into the video game industry as they debuted AEW Games Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Here is the very first official tweet from the AEW Games account:

They announced that there would be a live stream announcement on November 10th at 6pm EST. It was during this live stream that they announced three games(one console and two mobile games) along with a shirt. Another major announcement during the live stream was the announcement of Hideyurki Iwashita aka "GETA" who was the creator of the WWE No Mercy video game

Here are the first looks at the console games coming to current and next gen consoles:

If you missed the live stream you can check it out here:

Twitter.com/aewgames

Instagram.com/playaewgames

YouTube.com/aewgames

AEWGames.com

