AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Preview

After months of anticipation, AEW Dynamite is anticipating their biggest show ever as they go to the Arthur Ashe Center in Queens, New York! Take a look at what is scheduled to be on the card tonight:

The big match is going to be Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson, and how will "The American Dragon" fare in his first AEW bout against its World Champion?

Also, will Cody Rhodes get revenge on Malakai Black after he almost sent the EVP into retirement after their last match?

Plus, we will hear from CM Punk, just 48 hours before his first televised match in over 7 years. How will he respond to the attack by Team Taz last week?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

All this and more during our LIVE coverage beginning at 8:00pm EST, only @wnwnews!