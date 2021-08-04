AEW Dynamite Homecoming Preview

AEW Homecoming Preview 8/4/21

Tonight, AEW Dynamite returns to Jacksonville for what promises to be a star-studded event! Here is what is on the card at Daily's Place:

Also, in what was a late addition to the card, we will get the debut of 2.0, as they will team up with Daniel Garcia to face the trio of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin. How will the former Ever Rise fare in their AEW debut?

The big match everyone is looking to see is the clash between Cody Rhodes and Malaki Black, as they have been going at one another the past few weeks. Will the EVP take down the House of Black before it even gets established?

Tune in for this and more with our LIVE coverage beginning at 8:00pm, only at @wnwnews! 

