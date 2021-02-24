AEW Makes Massive Announcements On Twitter

Just moments ago AEW sent out a tweet making several major announcements for their company. The first is the signing of Paul Wight. He has been signed as an in-ring talent as well as an announcer for their newest show AEW Dark: Elevation.



As just mentioned AEW has also announced another YouTube show for its programming. The show is called Elevation and will be on Mondays at 7pm. It's said that the show will "showcase AEW established and rising stars as well as the top Independent wrestlers within the industry.