AEW Makes BIG Announcements On Twitter

Author:
Publish date:

Just moments ago AEW sent out a tweet making several major announcements for their company. The first is the signing of Paul Wight. He has been signed as an in-ring talent as well as an announcer for their newest show AEW Dark: Elevation. 

As just mentioned AEW has also announced another YouTube show for its programming. The show is called Elevation and will be on Mondays at 7pm. It's said that the show will "showcase AEW established and rising stars as well as the top Independent wrestlers within the industry. 

Related Articles

aew-revolution-1
AEW News

How Revolution 2021 Can Push AEW Forward

aew dynamite preview 022421
AEW News

AEW Dynamite Preview 2/24/21

C6967371-444C-48E6-BE7D-E222CFCF4AFF
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview 2.24.21

EvAMk0bWQAUg7SL
AEW News

AEW Makes Massive Announcements On Twitter

WWE-NXT-Fight-Pit
WWE NXT

5 Stipulation Matches That Should Headline NXT TakeOvers

15D851D3-1E8B-422F-9858-1DC090732C18
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 2.22.21

Eu2_bNpWQAAFOGL
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap (2/22/21)

A49F31B8-972E-4E2A-A121-4619E2A620CA
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: Survivor Series 1995 Go Home Show