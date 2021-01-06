New Year's Smash Night One Preview

Coming off one of the most emotional tribute shows ever, AEW begins 2021 anew with several top matches with night one of their New Year's Smash! Without further ado, here's the card, along with predictions:

CODY RHODES VS. MATT SYDAL: This will be one of the more interesting matchups, not so much on the competitors, but with the direction of the EVP. Cody is riding a winning streak and Sydal will look to end it so he can establish himself, but as with any Cody match there's always a story behind it. Prediction: He beats Sydal in a solid match and demands an eight man tag match against Team Taz.

WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH, ABADON VS. HIKARU SHIDA: The zombie has terrified the AEW Women's Champion for quite some time now, and their battle comes to a head tonight. If AEW wants to follow through on their promise to promote the division, this would be a great way to do it. Prediction: Shida puts Abadon away and prepares for her next opponent.

HAGER VS. WARDLOW: The two behemoths of the Inner Circle finally clash after months of eyeballing one another as MJF and his bodyguard joined the group. What happens tonight will be a telling story for the direction of the group. Prediction: Wardlow wins, and the faction begins its official split.

BUCKS/SCU VS. ACCLAIMED/TH2: Tonight's lone tag team match will be an eight-man affair. The veteran faces taking on the young heels. Prediction: The faces win by pinning Evans via the Meltzer Driver.

DARBY/CAGE WEIGH-IN: Preparation for next week's TNT title match will be determined by an interesting weigh-in. Expect Cage to own this segment handily as he has quite the advantage over the smallish Allin. Prediction: Cage clearly wins this and introduces Darby to the scale.

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH, KENNY OMEGA VS. RAY FENIX: During the tournament Fenix was supposed to face Omega but suffered an injury, so the long awaited match will take place. They have fought in other promotions but never AEW. Expect this main event to be a barnburner as these amazing technicians will put on a show. Predictions: Omega wins and will be visited by Impact World Champion Rich Swann.

PLUS: Le Champion Chris Jericho will be on commentary, Sting will make an appearance, and the return of Jon Moxley! Join us for LIVE coverage at 8:00pm.