Last night Darby Allin wrestled in the main event of Dynamite and towards the conclusion of the match Allin did a suicide dive to Chris Jericho however took a bad nasty bump to the outside. Allin seemed to land right on his head after taking an elbow to the head from Jericho. You can see Allin tweet below going to the hospital and also the spot from the match.

As we wrote yesterday Kenny Omega suffered a hand injury during AEW Revolution and it appears to be a broken pinky finger. According to the Wrestling Observer, it's likely that Omega will have to wrestle in a cast for a while but luckily for him and AEW he shouldn't miss any significant time away from the ring.

Many wondered on Twitter last night why only Matt Jackson appeared on the show and not his brother Nick. It appears that Nick and his wife are expecting to give birth at anytime and he spent the night to be with his wife. We at Wrestling News World wish Nick and his family the best of health and wishes for his family.

