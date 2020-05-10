AEW News: First Entrant To Be Announced For Casino Ladder Match At Noon Today

It was announced on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite that there would be a Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing. The winner of the match would get a future title opportunity however no participants were announced.



At noon today just hours before the Money in the Bank event which has a similar match, AEW will announce the first entrant into the match. You can see the announcement that was made on AEW's Twitter account.

