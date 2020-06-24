AEW News: Jon Moxley & QT Marshall Have Been Precautionary Quarantined

Tony Khan has released information this afternoon on Twitter regarding QT Marshall and AEW Champion Jon Moxley. Apparently both wrestlers have been in contact with people who were positive for Covid-19 outside of the organization and have been sent home for precautionary measures. Brian Cage is taking the place of Jon Moxley tonight as Moxley was due to be in action on the show.



It's unknown how long both wrestlers will be out of action however everyone here at Wrestling News World hopes they both are well and that the entire AEW locker room is safe throughout this.

