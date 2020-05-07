AEW News: Tony Khan Discusses Financial Impact To AEW Over The Last Month

Tony Khan recently spoke on AEW Unrestricted and talked about the impacts that Covid-19 has had on their business. He would state that he was expecting a 10% loss of viewers and that AEW had lost about 9% of viewers since the virus got mainstream attention in the United States.



Tony Khan also spoke about the financial impact that they have had, stating that the company has lost millions however they were happy two be the second healthiest wrestling company in the United States. He also said that while they haven't had to make cuts, that they could happen eventually depending on continued losses to their business.



"We're doing well and the situation is good. We're blessed that we signed a long extension with TNT. For AEW, our partnership with TNT and putting on great shows is our revenue stream because we're not doing the big events. We were on our best run. Our run through Revolution is the best stuff we've done. We're in a great position because we have this partnership with TNT. Between Revolution and Double or Nothing, this was going to be the best run of business we've ever had. And we've lost millions and millions of dollars in live events. I don't take it lightly, but I can't take it out on the people that work here because it's not their fault. Eventually, we're going to have to because it's a business. But now is not the time. In the big picture, we're in good shape and we're the second healthiest wrestling company in the world."

