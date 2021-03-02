AEW Partners with CineMark to Present AEW Revolution

AEW Partners with CineMark to Present AEW Revolution

Author:
Publish date:

This Sunday AEW presents their Revolution PPV. The main event of the show will see former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley challenging current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in an Exploding Bared Wire Deathmatch for the title.

It was announced earlier today that AEW has partnered with CineMark theaters allowing fans to watch the show from the comfort of a theater on the silver screen. 

Here is the full press release:

163D30F7-26D7-44F2-A34C-649F8A2E6D15
1
Gallery
1 Images

Tickets will start at $20 and can be on the CineMark site or via their app. 

Here is the poster: 

89FAECE0-0FA0-465D-A1B9-6EC8B444E623
1
Gallery
1 Images

Be sure to check out our LIVE coverage of WWE SmackDown with Kevin Christopher Sullivan this Friday for your chance to win a $50 gift certificate to Pro Wrestling Tees! All you need is a Twitter account and to tune in! Easy peasy!

Related Articles

3C47ABA2-E5B5-4291-B15E-1BD72006CAA8
AEW News

AEW Partners with CineMark to Present AEW Revolution

EvciiypWQAc5X3g
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap (3/1/21)

23A34D1C-ABD7-49A9-A34D-CB96A942C3BC
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (03.01.21)

rhea-ripley-1
WWE News

Rhea Ripley: How to Book her on RAW

1F2BF07A-D783-46FF-BA23-2D74C66F3200
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: WWE Title on the Line 3.1.21

A24B4E47-81D8-434D-8546-FED1DE897657
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW November 20th, 1995

E2ED583A-9AA3-4C69-AA96-7E190BB66369
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch Survivor Series 1995

0A31552A-05FD-424A-BCCB-C9ADDA637B9C
WWE

Meg’s Weekly 5 (2-22-2021)