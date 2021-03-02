AEW Partners with CineMark to Present AEW Revolution

This Sunday AEW presents their Revolution PPV. The main event of the show will see former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley challenging current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in an Exploding Bared Wire Deathmatch for the title.

It was announced earlier today that AEW has partnered with CineMark theaters allowing fans to watch the show from the comfort of a theater on the silver screen.

Here is the full press release:

Tickets will start at $20 and can be on the CineMark site or via their app.

Here is the poster:

