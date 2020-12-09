AEW Dynamite Preview & Predictions

Winter has come and gone, leaving us with a new AEW World Champion in Kenny Omega. What will take place in the aftermath?

What will 'The Stinger' say in his interview with Tony Schiavone? What is his purpose for joining AEW, and will it be to be a thorne in Team Taz's side? Prediction: Sting states that he will be in Darby Allin's corner to protect his title.

Last night the new World Champion appeared on IMPACT wrestling to discuss his intentions to become a 'collector,' and perhaps we will find out more information about that tonight. Will Don Callis have anything to say more based on his interview with Josh Matthews? Will we see the former champion Jon Moxley take his revenge on what was seen as a screwjob loss? Prediction: Moxley interrupts the proceedings, demanding a No-DQ rematch.

Will the Inner Circle stay together or will this be it? Based on the continuous infighting between Sammy Guevara and new member MJF, one can assume the latter. However, if there's one person who can keep the team united and egos put aside, it's Chris Jericho. Prediction: The Inner Circle remains intact, for now...

Speaking of MJF, we will see him in action against Orange Cassidy in the finals for the Diamond Ring, which MJF won last year. Will he be able to maintain the beautiful jewelry, or does Freshly Squeezed find a way to get it off him? Prediction: MJF retains it with the help of the Inner Circle, leading to the decision to unify above.

The World Tag Team Champions take on TH2 in what is sure to be a high-flying match. Prediction: The Young Bucks win in the match of the night.

Plus, what will happen when 'The Murderhawk Monster' Lance Archer teams up with the Lucha Bros. in their rivalry with Eddie Kingston, Butcher & Blade? Also, will we see Abadon continue to haunt AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida? Join us at 8pm for LIVE coverage at @wnwnews!