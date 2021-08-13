AEW Rampage Preview 8.13.21

Tonight is the debut of AEW’s second show entitled AEW Rampage. This show will air each and every Friday at 10pm EST on TNT.

It was announced on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite that two titles will be defended on the debut show so in total we will see three title matches. One of the title matches for tonight is Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage for the IMPACT World Title which will open the show.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via AEW) - The day is finally here! The premiere of AEW RAMPAGE is upon us Friday night August 13th at 10pm EST/9pm CST on TNT, or on AEWPlus.com ! For the very first episode the card has been loaded up with THREE champions matches

Preview (via AEW) - On Wednesday night, the AEW Women's World Champion returned home to Pittsburgh a champion, greeted by the resounding applause of a jam-packed Petersen Center, with their Terrible Towels spinning overhead! Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D addressed her faithful fans about her impending World Title defense against Red Velvet, the biggest bout of her career save the night she defeated Hikaru Shida at DOUBLE OR NOTHING 2021 to become champion. After all, it's a World Title defense in her hometown, on the campus where she graduate college, and to say the fans are solidly in the corner of the Good Doctor would be the understatement of the decade.

Red Velvet knows she is coming into this not just as the underdog, but also as the villain in this moment. It's not a familiar position to this woman who has earned the respect of the fans since her AEW debut last year, but on Friday night, when she comes to the ring for the historic first main event of RAMPAGE, there is no question just who will be receiving the cheers and the boos.

Red Velvet will have to block that all out; the home turf advantage, the fan support for Baker, and just laser focus on her desire to become the AEW Women's World Champion. She has to forget about the five minute loss to Baker back on September 30th, forget this bout is in “Brittsburgh”, and just wrestle. Wrestle the absolute match of her life, leave it all laying in the ring, and achieve her own dream of becoming a champion on the premiere edition of RAMPAGE. All eyes are on Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D as the defending champion in her hometown, but should Red Velvet shock the world and knock Baker off her pedestal, then those same eyes will be on her as the NEW AEW Women's World Champion!

Preview (via AEW) - While the AEW Women's World Title match will be the main event of the evening, a championship of another kind will be defended in the opening bout of the night, and while he may be the number one ranked man in All Elite Wrestling, it is not the AEW World Title that Christian Cage will be pursuing!

As announced on DYNAMITE, after discussions between Tony Khan and Scott D'Amore, the IMPACT World Title will be up for grabs when Kenny Omega meets Christian Cage just a few weeks prior to their AEW World Title collision at ALL OUT 2021!

Omega was certainly not expecting to have this championship bout take place on RAMPAGE, he clearly was not anticipating having to defend his IMPACT World Title at all on an AEW program, but that is where “The Cleaner” finds himself Friday night. Christian Cage's eyes have been on the AEW World Title from the moment he entered the scene, it even brought him into a physical encounter with Kenny that nearly ended with Omega eating a Killswitch.

Since that moment, Cage has been driven to get himself into championship contention and officially accomplished that one week ago thanks to his eight match undefeated streak since entering into AEW competition. And now, on this landmark night for AEW, Christian Cage will get his first opportunity to take the measure of Omega and also take one of The Belt Collector's titles in the process! It's the first time the IMPACT World Title has been defended outside of that company since late 2019, and Christian Cage's first time challenging for said championship. This is another historic spot on an already historic night, and by the time it is done, IMPACT could have a new man as their representative.

Preview (via AEW) - Since June 9th of 2020, Fuego Del Sol has been fighting for a secure spot on the All Elite Wrestling roster. A contract has been his driving motivation, and as a result the fans have genuinely rallied behind the young man. Even many of Fuego's fellow wrestlers have his back, and are in constant support of the man earning himself an AEW contract. After forty-four matches with only a single victory to show for it, one thing Fuego Del Sol has shown the world is that there is no quit in his heart, and he is willing to take on every opportunity to achieve his dream.

That opportunity is now in the palm of a hand but unfortunately the hand is not his own, rather it is in the hand of “The Redeemer” Miro, and all Fuego Del Sol has to do to get that contract is win this match. That contract is not the only prize on the line here though, obviously the TNT Title is up for grabs as well, making this the most important single night in the life of Fuego Del Sol.

ALL he has to do is beat Miro, all he has to do is DEFEAT Miro, all he has to do is defeat MIRO; this might just be the scariest night of Fuego Del Sol's life as well.

