AEW Rampage Preview 9.10.21

This week’s edition of AEW Rampage continues the fallout from All Out this past Sunday and AEW Dynamite from this past Wednesday.

Tonight the feud between Ruby Soho and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. continues with a trios match, plus a match that was originally scheduled for All Out.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via AEW) - Originally slated for ALL OUT 2021 last Sunday, the issues addressed in Alex Marvez's above-embedded interview with Andrade and Chavo Guerrero prevented the fight from happening. Perhaps they thought it could stall the match-up indefinitely, but fortunately for the AEW fans, El Idolo's reprieve lasted less than a week. To be fair, it certainly does not seem as if Andrade was the one looking to delay the fight and the blame could fall more on those around him, but either way there is nothing else interfering in the fight finally going down!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We are here because Andrade inserted himself into Death Triangle business, insisting that as long as they were with PAC, The Lucha Brothers would never reach their full potential, much less become AEW World Tag Team Champions. Perhaps those words lite a fire under Penta and Fenix because, after winning the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, they went on to dethrone The Young Bucks inside a Steel Cage and finally claim the World Tag Titles for themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It was a truly memorable experience, one of the best tag team bouts in AEW's history, and one that proved Andrade's accusations quite false. Now it is PAC's turn to shut down El Idolo this Friday night on RAMPAGE, and make him eat the arrogant words he's been spewing since his arrival in All Elite Wrestling! From day one, Andrade stated his desire to be the face of AEW but to have any hope of that, he's going to have to get past “The Bastard” first. There's a reason why PAC is one of the most respected men in the AEW locker room, and Andrade will experience first-hand what men like Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Orange Cassidy, and Eddie Kingston have before him; that respect comes from PAC also being one of the scariest individuals in that locker room...

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via AEW) - She has a title match in her back pocket, the prize for winning the Women's Casino Battle Royale at ALL OUT 2021, but that does not mean Ruby Soho has any intention of just waiting to compete until that championship bout. She beat Jamie Hayter on DYNAMITE in her first AEW match, only to fall victim to a gang assault from Dr. Britt Baker, Rebel, and Hayter.

It was only the timely intervention of first Riho, and then a chair-wielding Kris Statlander that evened the odds up and sent the rats scurrying away from the ring. As a result of that, on Friday night's edition of RAMPAGE, Ruby Soho will once again jump into the fray, but this time with some back-up from the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion and the woman who tried to wrest the title from The Good Doctor at ALL OUT 2021.

Should this contest go the same was as DYNAMITE's one-on-one battle, Ruby Soho will have some serious momentum behind her for when the title opportunity comes! But should the result swing the other way, there is no doubt Baker will boast about the victory from now until the day the title match goes down. With all the issues wrapped up here, the past/present/future between the Women's World Champion and all three of her foes, this one is going to be quite the heated situation!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via AEW) - Happy birthday Brian Pillman, for your 28th you get the opportunity to slap the taste out of Max Caster's mouth in front of your hometown! Now it may be a bout that Mr. Platinum requested himself, but it certainly feels like a gift for Brian after everything he, Griff Garrison, and Julia Hart have dealt with from The Acclaimed.

The Acclaimed have made it their personal mission to attack The Varsity Blonds over rankings and contendership situations, and on last Monday's DARK: ELEVATION, Caster returned to the scene to help Anthony Bowens beat Griff Garrison. This Friday night, Pillman looks to even the score with The Acclaimed in front of his hometown crowd, and his family. Will this second-generation athlete's birthday be one of celebration or sorrow?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via AEW) - Last Wednesday night, Tully Blanchard made the challenge and on the 9/15 DYNAMITE emanating LIVE from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, fans will witness the first ever one-on-one collision between former TNT Champion Darby Allin and “The Chairman of AEW” Shawn Spears!

But before we get to the Garden State on Wednesday, we will hear from Darby and Sting this Friday night on RAMPAGE! In the aftermath of his career-defining match with CM Punk, and with this challenge on the horizon, what will The Relentless One and The Icon have to say? Tune into TNT starting at 10pm EDT/9pm CDT to hear it for yourself!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!