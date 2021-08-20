AEW Rampage Preview: The First Dance 8.20.21

Tonight is the second and most anticipated episode of AEW Rampage EVER. Tonight’s show emanates from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Here is a recap of last week’s premiere of AEW Rampage (via AEW):

Last week on the premiere of AEW RAMPAGE, fans were witness to three championship bouts! In the very first match in RAMPAGE history, Christian Cage defeated IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega to capture that title from “The Belt Collector” as they also head towards an AEW World Title collision at ALL OUT 2021 on September 5th! Plus, the TNT Champion Miro decimated fan-beloved underdog Fuego Del Sol to retain his championship for the sixth time.

An added bonus to that contest, for Fuego as well as his friends and fans, was the challenger earning himself an AEW contract after a year of grinding away to to achieve that goal. And in the main event, hometown hero and AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D retained her title over Red Velvet in memorable bout that also featured the return of Jamie Hayter as the Good Doctor's side!

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via AEW) - As seen on this Wednesday's edition of DYNAMITE, and witnessed in how Daniel Garcia and 2.0 have carried themselves since the moment Jeff Parker and Matt Lee arrived into AEW by Garcia's side, there is a whole lot of gumption with this trio. Between calling out Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin in their debut as a threesome, to Garcia battling Allin one-on-one, and 2.0 having that wild Texas Tornado tag with Sting and the former TNT Champion, this unit has made a tremendous impact in their brief time together.

On DYNAMITE that impact was felt once again, this time at the expense of Moxley and Kingston as the two men made their way through the crowd at the start of the event. Garcia, Lee, and Parker waylaid those two warriors on their way to the ring, which in turn led to the aforementioned fight with Sting and Darby.

Following that attack, Jon Moxley laid out the challenge in the video embedded above, and this Friday night during RAMPAGE: THE FIRST DANCE, “Red Death” will face the biggest challenge of his nascent AEW career! He's looked superb in the bouts he has had thus far, and his resume outside of All Elite Wrestling goes to show just how strong his in-ring game is, but Daniel Garcia has never faced a fight like this in his career. It's the opportunity of a lifetime, and Garcia's profile will skyrocket just from being in this bout, but a victory, well a victory would blow his worth through the roof and herald to the wrestling world there's a new threat in AEW.

Moxley might have a few things to say about all that...

Preview (via AEW) - Much like Daniel Garcia, Kiera Hogan has only recently arrived on the scene in All Elite Wrestling but has made quite an impression in her bouts with Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander. Apparently Kiera has not only caught the eyes of a fans with this matches, but has also raised the ire of one Jade Cargill.

With a little bit of inspiration from how the TNT Champion Miro has been seeking out his own foes for TNT Title bouts, Cargill and Mark Sterling are looking for Jade to have her own fun, and they've challenged Kiera to meet Jade one-on-one this Friday night when RAMPAGE emanates from the United Center!

Will it be Jade who continues her streak of dominating performances, or will it be Hogan who shakes things up and scores a victory over “That Bitch”? Tune into TNT at 10pm EST/9pm CST to see who comes out on top!

Preview (via AEW) - After coming so close to defeating The Young Bucks for the World Tag Team Titles on Wednesday night, the Jurassic Express pairing of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will have another chance to get into contention. All they have to do is win the World Tag Team Eliminator Tournament so they can move on to face Matt and Nick Jackson inside a Steel Cage at ALL OUT 2021!

Standing in their way in this Semi-Final match are a team they've surprisingly never faced in straight-up tag team competition: Private Party! Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen have danced with JurEx in multi-man bouts, and been mutual entrants in multiple battle royal situations, but this Friday night will mark their very first meeting in AEW in a two-on-two battle!

There is so much at stake here with the future of the World Tag Team Titles on the line. Can Private Party make waves in this tournament like they did in the original World Tag Title Tournament in 2019 where they eliminated The Young Bucks in the first round? Or will Jurassic Express use the events of DYNAMITE to fuel that fire that's already raging, and get closer to battling The Young Bucks once more? Only this time it would be within the confines of a Steel Cage at ALL OUT 20201 that aims to prevent the likes of Brandon Cutler and The Good Brothers from sticking their nose into the match

Preview (via AEW) - THE BEST IN THE WORLD...

Only July 28th at FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN 2021, the entire wrestling world heard the words of Darby Allin that are embedded below:

This Friday night at the United Center, will we see anyone answer the record-setting TNT Champion's challenge to come to AEW and prove they are as good as they say they are?

Friday night at 10pm EST/9pm CST on TNT, or AEWPlus for our International audience, RAMPAGE: THE FIRST DANCE comes your way LIVE from the United Center in Chicago, IL! With so much anticipation, and grand speculation as to what the night will bring, the largest crowd in AEW's history will no doubt be white hot in the Windy City! This is going to be one of the most important nights in the history of All Elite Wrestling, so do not miss a moment of RAMPAGE this Friday night on TNT!!!

