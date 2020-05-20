AEW Rankings Report (5/20)

AEW has released their final rankings report ahead of this Saturday's Double or Nothing PPV event!

Check-out the full rankings, below!

AEW Men's Rankings

Champion - Jon Moxley | 2020 Record, 10-0, Overall Record, 15-2-1

Number 1 - Cody Rhodes | 2020 Record, 9-1, Overall Record, 16-6-1

Number 2 - Lance Archer | 2020 Record, 5-0, Overall Record, 5-0

Number 3 - Brodie Lee | 2020 Record, 5-0, Overall Record 5-0

Number 4 - Kenny Omega | 2020 Record, 4-0, Overall Record, 21-8

Number 5 - Darby Allin | 2020 Record, 6-3, Overall Record, 11-10-1

AEW Women's Rankings

Champion - Nyla Rose | 2020 Record, 5-1, Overall Record, 10-4

Number 1 - Hikaru Shida | 2020 Record, 9-1, Overall Record, 14-5

Number 2 - Kris Statlander | 2020 Record, 3-4, Overall Record, 7-7

Number 3 - Britt Baker | 2020 Record, 4-4, Overall Record, 12-8



Number 4 - Yuka Sakazaki | 2020 Record, 1-1, Overall Record, 1-4

Number 5 - Riho | 2020 Record, 3-3, Overall Record, 11-6

AEW Tag-Team Rankings

Champions - Kenny Omega and Hangman Page | Tag-Team Record, 6-0

Number 1 - Best Friends (Trent and Chucky T) | Tag-Team Record, 7-3

Number 2 - Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) | Tag-Team Record, 5-0

Number 3 - Private Party (Marq Queen and Isaiah Kassidy) | Tag-Team Record, 4-1

Number 4 - Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) | Tag-Team Record, 2-2

Number 5 - Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) | Tag-Team Record, 3-1

