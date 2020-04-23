AEW Regains Viewership Lead Up Over 700k Again 4/22/20

Another Wednesday wrestling night is in the books and AEW has grabbed the viewership lead back from NXT this week. The show ended with Velveteen Dream and Dexter Lumis vs. Undisputed Era as the main event. On AEW they had Dustin Rhodes in a potential retirement match against Kip Sabian and it was also a TNT Tournament match.



This weeks viewership and rankings:





AEW: 731k-0.25 24th

NXT: 665k-0.18 50th



AEW becomes a top 25 ranked show again on cable and NXT creeps back into the top fifty for the first time this month.